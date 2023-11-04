California Governor Wants To Spend $640,000 Each For 10,000 Mental Health Beds
Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk.com,
Governor Gavin Newsom’s Proposition 1 seeks a $6.4 billion tax on millionaires to fund 10,000 mental health beds...
Newsom Campaigns for Mental Health Proposition
Cal Matters reports Newsom Kicks Off Campaign for Mental Health Prop
California voters will decide only one measure in the March 5 primary — and that’s exactly what Gov. Gavin Newsom wanted. He championed bills to borrow $6.4 billion to pay for 10,000 new mental health treatment beds and to overhaul California’s 20-year-old law that funds mental health services with a tax on millionaires. They will be combined into one proposition — Prop. 1.
The Legislature cooperated by clearing the March ballot of potentially competing bond measures for schools, colleges and housing — and of three constitutional amendments, which were put off until the Nov. 5 general election.
And Thursday, Newsom officially launched his campaign for the ballot measure, with the slogan “Treatment not Tents” — a nod to both public concern about homelessness and his efforts to clear encampments. Politico reports that he’s putting $6 million into the campaign to start.
Treatment Not Tents
$6.4 billion for 10,000 beds is $640,000 per bed.
California has 161,548 homeless, most of which have mental health issues.
The total bill tor Treatments Not Tents would be 161,548 * $640,000 = $103,390,720,000 ($103.4 billion).
The governor says 10,000 beds will serve 100,000 homeless. No, it won’t unless you put 10 people in one bed and keep them there.
Otherwise, it will be an endless cycle of people in and out of bed making the total off the street no more than 10,000 at a cost of $640,000 each.
There are about 6,000 existing beds now, and that has not made any dent in 161,000 homeless.
Leave California Now
To make way for the idiotic Proposition 1, the legislature postponed three other idiocies on schools, housing, and colleges. It’s a temporary reprieve. California will be after still more of your money in November of 2024.
And when adding 10,000 beds does nothing, California will seek another $6.4 billion for more beds.
The Great Migration From California to Texas
On June 18, I noted Millennials Lead the Way on the Great Migration From California to Texas
Millennials depart California over home prices, not the millionaire’s tax. California has the top 14 least affordable cities in the country to look for a starter home.
There are many reasons to flee the state.
