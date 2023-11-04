Drone War Opera Goes Boom

November 4, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

"Going to see an opera about drones," is a strange thing to have to tell someone when they ask if you have weekend plans. Your companion might be pleasantly surprised you cared enough to invent an incredible excuse for not wanting to hang out. But you are actually planning to see Grounded, the drone opera […] The post Drone War Opera Goes Boom appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...