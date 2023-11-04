The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Five Nordic Countries Agree to Collaborate on Shared Deportation Flights To Expel Migrants

November 4, 2023   |   Tags:
Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden trying to put the toothpaste back in tube. Five Nordic Nations Agree to Collaborate on Shared Deportation Flights By: Oliver JJ Lane, Breitbart, 2 Nov: A group of northern European nations has agreed to work together to make expelling migrants with no legal right to stay, saying they will …


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x