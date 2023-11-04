The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Home Education Going Mainstream? The Revolution Is Reshaping American Education

November 4, 2023   |   Tags: ,
I have known for many years that parents taking responsibility and educating their own children at home (Deuteronomy 6:1-10), just like what used to be done in this country from its inception, and now, it seems that is starting to become more and more feasible for families.  This may inevitably break public education system, which …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x