Joe Biden Accused of Facilitating ‘Genocide’ by Members of His Own Party While His Support Tanks

November 4, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

If I didn’t know any better, I’d think I was in the Middle Ages. The Muslims are clearly expanding their influence and it seems like the West is under siege. […] The post Joe Biden Accused of Facilitating 'Genocide' by Members of His Own Party While His Support Tanks appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...