Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter Working to Funnel Millions of Dollars to Gaza: ‘Abhorrent’
November 4, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
The stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris is under a searing microscope after her social media campaigning caught the eye of a certain lawmaker. To wit, Ella Emhoff, daughter of […] The post Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Working to Funnel Millions of Dollars to Gaza: 'Abhorrent' appeared first on The Western Journal.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments