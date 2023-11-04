Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter Working to Funnel Millions of Dollars to Gaza: ‘Abhorrent’

November 4, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris is under a searing microscope after her social media campaigning caught the eye of a certain lawmaker. To wit, Ella Emhoff, daughter of […] The post Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Working to Funnel Millions of Dollars to Gaza: 'Abhorrent' appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...