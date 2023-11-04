Southern Poverty Law Center Spokesman Signed Letter Blaming Israel For Hamas Terrorism

November 4, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A spokesman for the Southern Poverty Law Center signed a statement denouncing Israel as an "apartheid state" and "ethno-nationalist project," and blaming the Jewish state for provoking Hamas's terrorist attacks that killed 1,400 Israelis.



