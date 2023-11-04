The Hamas Charter: A Religious Antisemitic Document That Calls For Uncompromising Jihad Against The Jews

It explicitly states its mission: annihilate the Jewish state. The Hamas Charter – A Religious Antisemitic Document That Calls For Uncompromising Jihad Against The Jews By: MEMRI The Charter of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas is a religious, antisemitic document that calls for uncompromising war against the Jews until Judgement Day and rejects ceding even an …



Read More...