The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

The Hamas Charter: A Religious Antisemitic Document That Calls For Uncompromising Jihad Against The Jews

November 4, 2023   |   Tags: ,
It explicitly states its mission: annihilate the Jewish state. The Hamas Charter – A Religious Antisemitic Document That Calls For Uncompromising Jihad Against The Jews By: MEMRI The Charter of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas is a religious, antisemitic document that calls for uncompromising war against the Jews until Judgement Day and rejects ceding even an …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x