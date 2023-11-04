WATCH: Joe Biden’s Senior Moment of the Week (Vol. 67)

November 4, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

It's never a good sign when you can't say with certainty whether the president of the United States knows the ice cream cone he's trying to eat isn't real, but here we are. President Joe Biden, 80, wore a frighteningly convincing Halloween costume this week (frail zombie man clinging to life and power) and handed out candy to children, presumably while suppressing the urge to smell their hair. The post WATCH: Joe Biden's Senior Moment of the Week (Vol. 67) appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



