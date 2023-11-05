Democrats Are Chastising Rashida Tlaib for Supporting for Hamas, but Don’t Expect Their Opposition to Last

For now, there are still many Democrat lawmakers who are voicing their support for Israel and condemning Hamas for their terrorist attacks. They’re even going after the most vocal members of their own party, especially Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, for

But as the “Free Palestine” movement grows in size and volume, it’s safe to assume most if not nearly all Democrat lawmakers currently supporting Israel will either go quiet or change their tune completely. Their party cannot win elections without radical voters, whether they’re leftists or Muslims who approve of Hamas’ actions. Democrats, including Joe Biden, will eventually turn against Israel. We’re already seeing signs of the shift from the White House and many of those who initially voiced support for Israel have been conspicuously silent the last week. But for now, they’re hitting Tlaib and others and will continue to do so until the political winds shift far enough to the left.

Today, Tlaib is a pariah. Soon, she’ll be the accepted representative of the Democrats’ stance on “Palestine.” Here’s an article generated from corporate media reports…

Rashida Tlaib Is Being Hit by Fellow Democrats Over Antisemitic Statements

Members of the Democratic Party are criticizing Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., for her defense of the pro-Palestinian chant, “From the river to the sea,” which she characterized as an “aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence.” Tlaib shared her interpretation of the chant on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) on November 3.

From the river to the sea is an aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence, not death, destruction, or hate. My work and advocacy is always centered in justice and dignity for all people no matter faith or ethnicity. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) November 3, 2023

In response, a group called StopAntisemitism on X informed Tlaib that the phrase actually refers to “the full erasure of the Jewish state, from Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea.”

The group added that the chant is Hamas’ battle cry and accused Tlaib of echoing terrorists.

Notably, it is not just Republican lawmakers who have criticized Tlaib. Members of the Democratic Party have also called her out on the matter. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, urged Tlaib to “retract” the “cruel and hateful” social media post. Nessel expressed her disappointment and said, “@RashidaTlaib, I have supported and defended you countless times, even when you have said the indefensible, because I believed you to be a good person whose heart was in the right place. But this is so hurtful to so many. Please retract this cruel and hateful remark.”

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, another Democrat from Michigan, who is described as “the only Jewish member” of Michigan’s congressional delegation, reached out to her Arab and Muslim constituents who “are feeling fear and anguish” and called on Tlaib to do the same. Slotkin stated, “The phrase ‘from the river to the sea’ is one of division & violence, & it is counterproductive to promoting peace. None of us, especially elected leaders, should amplify language that inflames a tense situation & makes it harder for our communities to find common ground.”

As the only Jewish member of MI’s congressional delegation, I have worked to reach out to Arab & Muslim constituents who I know are feeling fear and anguish right now, & I have tried to reflect that empathy in my approach to this crisis. I ask the same of @RepRashida. (1/3) — Rep. Elissa Slotkin (@RepSlotkin) November 5, 2023

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., also criticized Tlaib and stated, “‘From the river to the sea’ is a call for eliminating the state of Israel that rejects a two-state solution & puts Jews in danger. We must reject extremism, no matter which side of the aisle it comes from. America’s support for Israel remains unwavering.”

.@RepRashida is wrong. “From the river to the sea” is a call for eliminating the state of Israel that rejects a two-state solution & puts Jews in danger. We must reject extremism, no matter which side of the aisle it comes from. America’s support for Israel remains unwavering. — Senator Jacky Rosen (@SenJackyRosen) November 5, 2023

Alongside Democrats, some Republicans, including Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., have also called out Tlaib for her statements. The controversy surrounding Tlaib’s defense of the chant reflects the ongoing tensions and divisions surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

