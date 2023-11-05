Hezbollah Launches Rockets at Israel in Retaliation: Woman and Children Killed

November 5, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

On Sunday, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for launching several grad rockets towards the town of Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel. This action was taken in response to an Israeli strike that had occurred in southern Lebanon, resulting in the reported deaths of a woman and three children, according to Hezbollah. The Lebanese militant faction justified its attack as a response to what they referred to as Israel's "heinous and brutal crime" in a formal statement.



Read More...