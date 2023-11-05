The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Israeli Member Disciplined for Nuclear Strike Remark Amidst Escalating Conflict

On Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took disciplinary action against a junior member of his cabinet. The junior member had expressed a level of willingness to consider the possibility of Israel conducting a nuclear strike on Gaza. This comes at a time when the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas militants is causing a significant increase in the number of Palestinian civilian casualties.


