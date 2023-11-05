Liberty Should be the Default Position: The State of the Second Amendment in Perspective
November 5, 2023 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTYI want to talk about the Second Amendment. Aside from my usual interests in persuasion and propaganda, the Second Amendment is something I care deeply about. Not necessarily because I am a gun nut, well I am, but I understand the connection between having a so-called right to life and possessing the ability to protect …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments