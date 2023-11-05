The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Report: Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Plans to Announce Support for GOP Presidential Candidate – But It’s Not Trump

November 5, 2023

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds plans to endorse Ron DeSantis for president, giving the Florida governor’s 2024 campaign a boost as he struggles to show progress against former President Donald Trump […] The post Report: Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Plans to Announce Support for GOP Presidential Candidate - But It's Not Trump appeared first on The Western Journal.


