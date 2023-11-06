The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Climate Activists Smash Protective Glass Panel of Historic Painting in London National Gallery

November 6, 2023

Two climate change protesters were arrested Monday after they smashed a protective glass panel covering a famous Diego Velázquez oil painting at London’s National Gallery, police said Monday. The two […] The post Climate Activists Smash Protective Glass Panel of Historic Painting in London National Gallery appeared first on The Western Journal.


