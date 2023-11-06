The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Fake Breasts, Laser Hair Removal, and Facial Feminization: California Taxpayers Bankroll $4 Million Worth of Gender-Affirming ‘Enhancements’ for Prisoners, Including Four Death Row Inmates

California since 2017 has spent more than $4 million of taxpayer money on surgical sex changes and cosmetic "gender-affirming" enhancements for 157 inmates, including 4 on death row, according to records obtained by the Washington Free Beacon. The post Fake Breasts, Laser Hair Removal, and Facial Feminization: California Taxpayers Bankroll $4 Million Worth of Gender-Affirming 'Enhancements' for Prisoners, Including Four Death Row Inmates appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


