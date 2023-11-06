“Gaza: A Graveyard for Children” – UN Chief Urges Urgent Ceasefire as Palestinian Casualties Surpass 10,000

November 6, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

According to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Gaza is increasingly being referred to as a "graveyard for children." In light of this, he has urgently called for a ceasefire in the region. Palestinian health authorities have reported that the number of casualties resulting from Israeli strikes has surpassed 10,000.



Read More...