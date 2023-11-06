The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Harvard Law Student Says Pal at Anti-Israel Protest Was Protecting Her From ‘Aggressive’ Jew

November 6, 2023   |   Tags:

The Harvard University law student who accosted an Israeli student at a campus "die-in" was merely protecting "peaceful protestors" who were put at risk by the "aggressive" Jew, a fellow law student at the Ivy League school said. The post Harvard Law Student Says Pal at Anti-Israel Protest Was Protecting Her From 'Aggressive' Jew appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


