Harvard Law Student Says Pal at Anti-Israel Protest Was Protecting Her From ‘Aggressive’ Jew

November 6, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Harvard University law student who accosted an Israeli student at a campus "die-in" was merely protecting "peaceful protestors" who were put at risk by the "aggressive" Jew, a fellow law student at the Ivy League school said. The post Harvard Law Student Says Pal at Anti-Israel Protest Was Protecting Her From 'Aggressive' Jew appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...