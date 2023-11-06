Liberals Shocked About Musk's Non-Woke Chatbot

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence venture, xAI, kicked off the non-woke artificial intelligence bot movement over the weekend with the launch of "Grok." The billionaire's move is to take on OpenAI's super-woke ChatGPT.

Musk said over the weekend Grok is "designed to have a little humor in its response" and has "real-time access to info via the 𝕏 platform, which is a massive advantage over other models." He also said it's "based & loves sarcasm."

Compared to the Soviet-style censorship bot OpenAI has created, Grok's answers are free of purple-haired AI trainers and produce different results. It's also designed to answer "with a bit of wit and has a rebellious streak," according to xAI.

Grok has captured our attention for several reasons. First, it was launched right before OpenAI's Dev Day (Oct. 6). Secondly, the announcement was delivered with a distinctly snarky tone. Thirdly, it took an explicit anti-woke stance. Fourthly, integrating the 'free speech' X platform allows it to scrape real-time data and distribution channels.

Meanwhile, corporate media and progressives are beginning to have meltdowns over the anti-woke bot.

Here's what Bussiness Insider had to say:

Elon Musk's new AI chatbot launched on Saturday — and it appears to have the personality of a foul-mouthed Twitter troll.

Liberals at BI can't handle cuss words?

Grok appears to be far more foul-mouthed than rivals such as OpenAI's ChatGPT or Anthropic's Claude, and users seem to be able to prompt it to be "more vulgar" if they want to increase the amount of swearing and X-rated content. A demo shared by an xAI employee Toby Pohlen suggested that the chatbot will have a regular setting and a "fun mode."

Grok's limited launch comes about a week after President Biden signed an ambitious executive order on AI safety. Washington's goal might be to crush the counter-bot movement since their politically-aligned tech companies can't censor non-approved narratives.

As for liberals, some will have panic attacks because Musk's non-woke chatbot will jeopardize their 'safe spaces' protected by Big Tech and government censorship.

Queue the censorship-industrial complex to start pumping out nasty pieces about Musk and Grok - just like the leftist corporate media did when Meta's Threads launched in the summer with headlines reading "Twitter Killer." We all knew Threads would implode, which it did.