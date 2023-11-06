No Malarkey: Even Democrats Think Biden Is Too Old

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman assess President Joe Biden's tanking poll numbers and parse the continuation of seething protests against the Israel-Hamas war.

1:04: New polls are bad news for Joe Biden.

15:09: Protests surge against Israel-Hamas war.

36:54: Weekly Listener Question

44:11: An executive order attempts to regulate artificial intelligence tech.

49:37: This week's cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

"Are We Really Doing a Trump vs. Biden Rematch?" by Steven Greenhut

"Both Biden and Trump Are Bad Candidates," by John Stossel

"Stop Calling Hillary Old," by Nick Gillespie

"Third Party Candidates Shouldn't Get Their Hopes Up," by Andy Craig

"RFK Jr. Dumps Democrats, Libertarian Party Blasts RFK Jr.'s Stance on Israel," by Robby Soave

"The Real Worry Behind the Unhinged Freakout Over No Labels," by Matt Welch

"Joe Biden More Vulnerable in 2024 Primary Than Donald Trump Ever Was in 2020," by Matt Welch

"The Very Strange New Respect for Authoritarian Democrat Robert F. Kennedy Jr.," by Matt Welch

"Blinken's Mission, Impossible," by Robby Soave

"Yascha Mounk: Avoiding the Identity Trap," by Nick Gillespie with Yascha Mounk

"Far-Left Support for Hamas is not an Aberration," by Ilya Somin

"Blaming Hamas Shouldn't Mean Ignoring the Palestinians' Plight," by Bonnie Kristian

"Is Restricting Pro-Israel-as-Jewish-Democracy Speech National Origin/Ethnicity Discrimination or Harassment?" by Eugene Volokh

"Don't Blame the Maine Shootings on 'Woefully Weak' Gun Laws," by Jacob Sullum

"Biden Issues 'A.I. Red Tape Wishlist,'" by Ronald Bailey

"Priscilla Is an Elvis Movie That Isn't About Elvis," by Peter Suderman

"Mitt Romney, Like So Many NeverTrumpers, Was Hobbled by His Own Grubby Political Ambitions," by Matt Welch

"Consultant in Chief," by Peter Suderman

"The Appeal of the Underdog," by Joseph A. Vandello, Nadav P. Goldschmied, and David A. R. Richards, in Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin

Audio production by Ian Keyser; assistant production by Hunt Beaty.

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve

The post No Malarkey: Even Democrats Think Biden Is Too Old appeared first on Reason.com.



