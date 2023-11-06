Obama Makes Telling Move, Won’t Pick a Side in Israel Conflict: ‘Nobody’s Hands Are Clean’

November 6, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

As a case for moral bankruptcy, it was airtight. When former President Barack Obama decided to weigh in on Israel’s war against the terrorist group Hamas, the man who established […] The post Obama Makes Telling Move, Won't Pick a Side in Israel Conflict: 'Nobody's Hands Are Clean' appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...