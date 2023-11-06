Polls Show Biden Trailing Trump in 5 of 6 Swing States a Year From Election

Democratic president Joe Biden trails Republican frontrunner Donald Trump in five of the six most important battleground states exactly a year before the U.S. election as Americans express doubts about Biden's age and dissatisfaction toward his handling of the economy, polls released on Sunday showed. The post Polls Show Biden Trailing Trump in 5 of 6 Swing States a Year From Election appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



