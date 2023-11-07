30,000 Pounds Of Tyson "Fun Nuggets" Hit With Recall Over Metal Shards

Tyson Foods has issued a recall for 30,000 pounds of its "Fun Nuggets," a fully cooked chicken product targeted at children, due to concerns over potential contamination from metal fragments.

"A limited number of consumers have reported they found small, pliable metal pieces in the product, and out of an abundance of caution, the company is recalling this product," Tyson wrote in a press release.

According to a release from the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service, the nuggets were shipped to distributors in Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin in 29-ounce packages.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service said the problem was discovered after a number of customers complained about "small metal pieces" in the nuggets.

"There has been one reported minor oral injury associated with consumption of this product," the food agency said.

Tyson's recall was classified as "Class I," indicating a "reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death," according to the FSIS.

Consumers purchasing Tyson Fun Nuggets for their children might ask this question: How did the metal get into the nuggets?

Also, consumers should abandon the industrial-meat complex for proteins sold at local farms. There's no telling what else could be in the nuggets.