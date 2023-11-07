69-Year-Old Jewish Man Killed by Terror Supporter at Los Angeles Rally (Video)

Terrorist supporters are bringing terror to America. There’s nothing peaceful about pro-terror rallies. It’s no wonder that violence accompanies the pro-Hamas crowd, whether it’s the assaults on Capitol police officers during the pro-Hamas insurrection, bottles thrown at police at a pro-Hamas rally in Brooklyn, or this killing in Los Angeles, terrorist supporters keep showing that they’re …



