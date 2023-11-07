Brickbat: Have a Scooby Snack and Chill

A teacher at Sutter Elementary School in Antioch, California, who wasn't named by the media, has been placed on administrative leave because of her Halloween costume. The teacher came to school wearing a box painted as the Scooby Doo Mystery Machine, her face painted dark to represent the night, and a green moon over her head. Some at the school reportedly found her costume offensive. "We know that there's a long cultural, historical background to people putting dark makeup on, and there's a lot of context there that we know is harmful to particular students of color and very particular to the black community," said school board member Antonio Hernandez. "Regardless of what the intention was, we know what kind of feelings that image can provoke in parents, students and in the community."

