Michigan’s Top Dems Say They Support Israel. They’ve Courted a Hamas-Loving, Anti-Israel Activist for Years.

November 7, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer and attorney general Dana Nessel have claimed to support Israel in the wake of last month's Hamas attack. But the Democrats have spent years courting an Arab-American political group whose leader has called for violence against Israel and praised Islamic militants. The post Michigan's Top Dems Say They Support Israel. They've Courted a Hamas-Loving, Anti-Israel Activist for Years. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...