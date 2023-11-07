"Not At Liberty To Release": Nashville PD Blows Smoke Over Leaked Manifesto

Following yesterday's partial leak of the Nashville transgender school shooter's manifesto by Steven Crowder, which contained a narrative-shattering screed targeting white "cracker" children, both the Chief of Police and the Mayor flipped out.

After confirming the authenticity of the writings, Metro Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell said in a statement on Nov. 6 that he had directed the city’s legal director to initiate an investigation into the leak.

"I have directed Wally Dietz, Metro’s law director, to initiate an investigation into how these images could have been released," said O'Connell, who cited the 'Covenant families' as part of those who were, or could be, harmed by the release.

"That investigation may involve local, state, and federal authorities. I am deeply concerned with the safety, security, and well-being of the Covenant families and all Nashvillians who are grieving."

Echoing O'Connell's rhetoric was Nashville Police Chief John Drake, who also cited the families as a reason not to release the manifesto, calling the release a "Total disregard for Covenant families," and claiming "We are not at liberty to release the journals until the courts rule."

Drake also claimed that "Covenant families have control of the journals."

Debunking all of this is journalist Nick Sortor, who took to X on Tuesday to debunk Drake's drivel.

1. "Total disregard for Covenant families"

The Covenant School families said IN A COURT FILING that the documents could be released AFTER THE SCHOOL YEAR ENDED (on or after June 8, 2023)

2. "We are not at liberty to release the journals until the courts rule"

THIS IS FALSE. The COUNTER PARTIES in the litigation are literally SUING FOR THIS INFORMATION TO BE RELEASED Nashville PD are the ONLY ones preventing the release, as that is the ONLY thing being demanded by the plaintiffs. The suit would be DROPPED if the documents were released

3. "Covenant families have control of the journals"

THIS IS FALSE. Metro Nashville Police have seized AT LEAST 20 JOURNALS from the shooter. Firstly, @MNPDNashville and FBI have FULL AUTHORITY any writings, statements, or videos by the assailant. These are just more excuses to cover this up. Secondly, the families do NOT have control over the 20 journals

In addition to official bullshit, the story was immediately censored by Facebook, YouTube, Reddit and other woke platforms.

Now we know why the corrupt FBI tried so hard to cover this up. https://t.co/OAbTjdgVPw — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 6, 2023

This suppression is happening all across Reddit.



The admins really do not want people seeing the manifesto, likely because the it's insane anti-white rhetoric is virtually indistinguishable from your average Reddit post. pic.twitter.com/eJKYY1RB8A — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) November 6, 2023

Now we know why the corrupt FBI tried so hard to cover this up. https://t.co/OAbTjdgVPw — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 6, 2023

Steven Crowder has done Americans a service. Not just because he has published the Nashville killer’s manifesto of anti-white racist hate, but more importantly has exposed the stranglehold that Google (surprise, surprise) has on the truth. YouTube’s censorship of conservative… https://t.co/yK19jIeHdI — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 7, 2023

Why is our government, the mainstream media, and especially big tech going so far out of their way to hide and censor the facts of the Trans Terrorist Shooters manifesto?

In terms of per capita violence the radical trans movement is clearly one of the most radicalized violent… — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 7, 2023

Fuck the Nashville mayor, the ultimate cuck, and the fucking metro legal. Fuck them all completely. Material should have been made available long ago. Now we know why it wasn't- because the Nashville shooter was a nutjob with obvious leftist views. — Styxhexenhammer666 (@Styx666Official) November 6, 2023

