Prolific Wanker Known As 'The Sperminator' Creates 'Unvaxxed Sperm' Group On Facebook After Requests Skyrocket

A man known as 'The Sperminator' has created an offshoot of the largest sperm donation group in the United States which only provides sperm from men who have refused to take the Covid shot.

Jonathan David Rinaldi (The Sperminator himself), was a frequent donor to a Facebook group called 'Sperm Donation USA,' however after noticing a "massive increase" in requests for unvaxxed sperm, he started his own splinter group, the Daily Mail reports.

Women searching for 'unvaccinated sperm donors' specify 'no Covid vaxx' on their posts looking to find a baby-making partner

Rinaldi's group boasts nearly 250 members who have helped many people successfully start families, according to the report. Most members are offering their sperm for free.

Rinaldi, 44, is one of the millions of Americans who has been captured by the theory that the Covid vaccines somehow damage the reproductive system. 'I don't trust big government, big pharma, I don't trust them, and I don't need to inject myself with things that I don't even know what it is,' Mr Rinaldi told DailyMail.com. Users of Mr Rinaldi's group share this false idea, with posts linking the Covid shot to sperm death and other vaccine-related misinformation. Cryos, one of America's largest sperm bank, told DailyMail.com it has had 'very few clients requesting information about unvaccinated donors.' But anecdotally, DailyMail.com has seen new interest in unvaccinated sperm donors on Facebook groups in the US. Women searching for 'unvaccinated sperm donors' specify 'no Covid vax' on their posts looking to find a baby-making partner. -Daily Mail

A woman posted in the Sperm Donation USA Facebook group in July 2021 looking for unvaccinated sperm donors. 'AI' refers to artificial insemination, which involves a donor providing his sperm in a cup or shipping it to a recipient

Another post in the Sperm Donation USA Facebook group from August 2021

Men in the group identify themselves with descriptors such as "unvaccinated man (sperm not modified by mRNA)."

One recipient of said unvaxxed sperm posted a photo of her positive pregnancy test with the caption: "One more 'farm-raised', 'not Pharma-raised' baby on its way!"

According to Rinaldi, he began questioning vaccinations in general after having his own child.

"I've had no flu shots, no Covid shots. Nothing since I was a baby," he said. "My best friend growing up was not vaccinated at all. And he is totally fine and healthy."

"When I had my first child, I started reading the inserts and the ingredients. And when the school started saying my son had to have them... I really don't like being told what to do by the government, so it made me think and do the opposite."

More screenshots via the Daily Mail:

Rinaldi, who lives in Forest Hills, NY, first began donating sperm at the request of a lesbian friend. Now, he has three children with his ex-partner and has donated sperm to conceive another 16 more.