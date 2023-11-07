Sarah Huckabee Sanders Breaks Silence on GOP Presidential Primary, Makes Endorsement

November 7, 2023

Republican Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will endorse former President Donald Trump’s 2024 election bid this week, she announced Tuesday. Trump’s White House press secretary from 2017 to 2019 will […] The post Sarah Huckabee Sanders Breaks Silence on GOP Presidential Primary, Makes Endorsement appeared first on The Western Journal.


