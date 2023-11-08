Doug Emhoff is Battling a Growing Tide of Anti-Semitism. His Daughter is Fomenting It.

November 8, 2023

As Vice President Kamala Harris's Jewish husband Doug Emhoff works to combat a growing "anti-Semitism crisis" in America, his daughter is raising funds for an anti-Israel group with alleged terrorism ties. The post Doug Emhoff is Battling a Growing Tide of Anti-Semitism. His Daughter is Fomenting It. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Tags:
