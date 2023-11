Family FBI Raided For Dad’s Pro-Life Advocacy Seeks $4.3 Million From ‘Corrupt’ DOJ

November 8, 2023 | Tags: Abortion, Corruption, FBI, FEDERALIST, law

Mark Houck and Ryan-Marie Houck say in their legal filing obtained by The Federalist that their seven children live in constant terror as a result of the 'unnecessary' FBI raid.



Read More...