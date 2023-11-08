Government To Stop Publishing “Deaths By Covid-19 Vaccination Status” Because Data Shows It Significantly Reduces Lifespan & “Vaccinated” Account For Over 9 In 10 COVID Deaths

November 8, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

For nearly three years, the government of the United Kingdom published “deaths by Covid-19 vaccination status.” However, because that data has consistently shown that those deadly poisons significantly reduce a person’s lifespan and that the “vaccinated” account for over 9 out of 10 COVID deaths, the Office for National Statistics will no longer be publishing …



Read More...