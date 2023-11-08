Justice Is What Whe World Needs – Dr. Calls Forth Destruction Of Criminal Organization WHO (Video)

“For when thy judgments are in the earth, the inhabitants of the world will learn righteousness.” -Isaiah 26:9 Well, Americans, we have seen those who believe that they are above the law in crisis after crisis that they are responsible for creating, and will continue to create (Order out of Chaos), that is until the …



Read More...