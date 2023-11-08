Pfizer, FDA & Fact Checkers LIED When They Said Toxic Graphene Oxide Was Not Inside COVID Shots According To Federal Court Ordered Published Documents

We know they have been lying to us from day one, but now through court-ordered published documents, we can see exactly what Big Pharma and the District of Criminals’ Food and Drug Administration, as well as self-appointed, bought-and-paid-for “fact checkers” all lied when they told the American people that graphene oxide was not in the …



Read More...