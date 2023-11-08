Porn Star Democrat Susanna Gibson Goes Down In Goochland

November 8, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Voters swiped left on swinger and amateur pornographer Susanna Gibson on Tuesday. The Democrat faced calls to suspend her campaign after it was revealed that she raised money performing sex acts on the pornographic website Chaturbate, criticism she refused to take lying down. Still, she lost by a narrow margin to Republican David Owen, who […] The post Porn Star Democrat Susanna Gibson Goes Down In Goochland appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...