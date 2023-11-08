Smart Cities Plan: Collapse & Convert Commercial Properties Into Housing

November 8, 2023   |   Tags:
The globalists never let a good crisis go to waste, especially the ones they’ve manufactured.  In the aftermath of government-imposed Covid lockdowns of small businesses deemed to be “non-essential,” BLM riots that torched countless mom-and-pop shops, the decriminalization of theft that emptied shelves in stores across America, plus skyrocketing inflation and interest rates, not to …


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x