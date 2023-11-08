‘You’re Just Scum!’ Haley Goes Nuclear on Ramaswamy After He Attacks Her Family

November 8, 2023   |   Tags:

Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley called fellow Republican presidential candidate “scum” during NBC News’ GOP primary debate Wednesday in Miami. The comment came as the candidates […] The post 'You're Just Scum!' Haley Goes Nuclear on Ramaswamy After He Attacks Her Family appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x