‘You’re Just Scum’: Ramaswamy Booed After Taking Swipe at Haley’s Daughter

November 8, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley sparred with fellow GOP presidential candidate and avid TikTok user Vivek Ramaswamy during Wednesday night’s debate, with Haley calling Ramaswamy "scum" after the 38-year-old entrepreneur invoked Haley's daughter. The post 'You're Just Scum': Ramaswamy Booed After Taking Swipe at Haley's Daughter appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...