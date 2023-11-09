Biden Admin Isn’t Sanctioning Hamas for Use of Human Shields, Drawing Bipartisan Ire

November 9, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Biden administration is not enforcing U.S. sanctions on Hamas’s use of shields, drawing bipartisan concerns in Congress as the Iran-backed terror group uses civilians to shield itself from Israeli military attacks. The post Biden Admin Isn't Sanctioning Hamas for Use of Human Shields, Drawing Bipartisan Ire appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...