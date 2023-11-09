Brickbat: Sorry, I’m Late for an Appointment

November 9, 2023

In Putnam County, West Virginia, a former U.S. Postal Service carrier faces up to one year in federal prison and a $100,000 fine after pleading guilty to desertion of mail. Michael Burdette reportedly tossed a total of more than 200 pieces of mail into a service station dumpster on two different occasions. He did so because he was "running late for a personal matter," according to prosecutors.

