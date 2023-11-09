Here Is a List of 70 RINOs Who Just Voted to Reward the Weaponized FBI With a Lavish New $300 Million Building

November 9, 2023   |   Tags:

RINOs love the FBI. The weaponized law enforcement arm of the federal government protects them and the rest of the UniParty Swamp from patriots who may want to expose them. This is why they go after parents at school board meetings. It’s why they ignore most voter fraud cases while focusing on only the rare few that hurt them. And it’s why they put more effort into arresting January 6 grandmothers than child rapists.

It’s not wonder that 70 RINOs voted with the vast majority of Democrats to prevent Congressman Matt Gaetz’s recent budget amendment from passing. What did he want? To keep the FBI from getting a new headquarters.

Here’s what his amendment said:

An amendment numbered 54 printed in Part B of House Report 118-269 to prohibit funds from being used for the acquisition of property for a new Federal Bureau of Investigation headquarters.

As Rogan O’Handley noted on Twitter:

The FBI was caught spying on President Trump

The FBI raided Mar a Lago

The FBI kills Veterans at their homes in surprise raids

The FBI storms the houses of pro-life protestors

So what does the GOP do?

Give them a new HQ bigger than the Pentagon

FBI needs REFORM not rewards

Here are the 70 RINOs who love the FBI enough to reward them for their Deep State actions:

  1. Bacon – Nebraska
  2. Barr – Kentucky
  3. Bentz – Oregon
  4. Bice – Oklahoma
  5. Bost – Illinois
  6. Buchanan – Florida
  7. Buck – Colorado
  8. Calvert – California
  9. Carey – Ohio
  10. Carter – Texas
  11. Chavez-DeRemer – Oregon
  12. Cole – Oklahoma
  13. D’Esposito – New York
  14. Diaz-Balart – Florida
  15. Duarte – California
  16. Edwards – North Carolina
  17. Ellzey – Texas
  18. Feenstra – Iowa
  19. Ferguson – Georgia
  20. Fitzpatrick – Pennsylvania
  21. Flood – Nebraska
  22. Garbarino – New York
  23. Gonzales, Tony – Texas
  24. González-Colón – Puerto Rico
  25. Granger – Texas
  26. Graves – Missouri
  27. Guthrie – Kentucky
  28. Hinson – Iowa
  29. Joyce – Ohio
  30. Kean – New Jersey
  31. Kelly – Pennsylvania
  32. Kiley – California
  33. Kim – California
  34. Kustoff – Tennessee
  35. LaHood – Illinois
  36. LaLota – New York
  37. Lamborn – Colorado
  38. Lawler – New York
  39. Lee – Florida
  40. Letlow – Louisiana
  41. Lucas – Oklahoma
  42. Luetkemeyer – Missouri
  43. Malliotakis – New York
  44. McCormick – Georgia
  45. McHenry – North Carolina
  46. Meuser – Pennsylvania
  47. Miller – Ohio
  48. Moore – Utah
  49. Moylan – Guam
  50. Murphy – North Carolina
  51. Newhouse – Washington
  52. Nunn – Iowa
  53. Obernolte – California
  54. Rogers – Alabama
  55. Rogers – Kentucky
  56. Salazar – Florida
  57. Scott, Austin – Georgia
  58. Sessions – Texas
  59. Simpson – Idaho
  60. Smith – Missouri
  61. Smith – New Jersey
  62. Smucker – Pennsylvania
  63. Strong – Alabama
  64. Thompson – Pennsylvania
  65. Turner – Ohio
  66. Valadao – California
  67. Van Orden – Wisconsin
  68. Wagner – Missouri
  69. Wenstrup – Ohio
  70. Womack – Arkansas

Remember these names. Support MAGA candidates who will primary these representatives. They don’t represent us. They represent the UniParty Swamp and the Deep State that controls them.

The post Here Is a List of 70 RINOs Who Just Voted to Reward the Weaponized FBI With a Lavish New $300 Million Building appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x