Here Is a List of 70 RINOs Who Just Voted to Reward the Weaponized FBI With a Lavish New $300 Million Building
November 9, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY
RINOs love the FBI. The weaponized law enforcement arm of the federal government protects them and the rest of the UniParty Swamp from patriots who may want to expose them. This is why they go after parents at school board meetings. It’s why they ignore most voter fraud cases while focusing on only the rare few that hurt them. And it’s why they put more effort into arresting January 6 grandmothers than child rapists.
It’s not wonder that 70 RINOs voted with the vast majority of Democrats to prevent Congressman Matt Gaetz’s recent budget amendment from passing. What did he want? To keep the FBI from getting a new headquarters.
Here’s what his amendment said:
An amendment numbered 54 printed in Part B of House Report 118-269 to prohibit funds from being used for the acquisition of property for a new Federal Bureau of Investigation headquarters.
As Rogan O’Handley noted on Twitter:
The FBI was caught spying on President Trump
The FBI raided Mar a Lago
The FBI kills Veterans at their homes in surprise raids
The FBI storms the houses of pro-life protestors
So what does the GOP do?
Give them a new HQ bigger than the Pentagon
FBI needs REFORM not rewards
— DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) November 9, 2023
Here are the 70 RINOs who love the FBI enough to reward them for their Deep State actions:
- Bacon – Nebraska
- Barr – Kentucky
- Bentz – Oregon
- Bice – Oklahoma
- Bost – Illinois
- Buchanan – Florida
- Buck – Colorado
- Calvert – California
- Carey – Ohio
- Carter – Texas
- Chavez-DeRemer – Oregon
- Cole – Oklahoma
- D’Esposito – New York
- Diaz-Balart – Florida
- Duarte – California
- Edwards – North Carolina
- Ellzey – Texas
- Feenstra – Iowa
- Ferguson – Georgia
- Fitzpatrick – Pennsylvania
- Flood – Nebraska
- Garbarino – New York
- Gonzales, Tony – Texas
- González-Colón – Puerto Rico
- Granger – Texas
- Graves – Missouri
- Guthrie – Kentucky
- Hinson – Iowa
- Joyce – Ohio
- Kean – New Jersey
- Kelly – Pennsylvania
- Kiley – California
- Kim – California
- Kustoff – Tennessee
- LaHood – Illinois
- LaLota – New York
- Lamborn – Colorado
- Lawler – New York
- Lee – Florida
- Letlow – Louisiana
- Lucas – Oklahoma
- Luetkemeyer – Missouri
- Malliotakis – New York
- McCormick – Georgia
- McHenry – North Carolina
- Meuser – Pennsylvania
- Miller – Ohio
- Moore – Utah
- Moylan – Guam
- Murphy – North Carolina
- Newhouse – Washington
- Nunn – Iowa
- Obernolte – California
- Rogers – Alabama
- Rogers – Kentucky
- Salazar – Florida
- Scott, Austin – Georgia
- Sessions – Texas
- Simpson – Idaho
- Smith – Missouri
- Smith – New Jersey
- Smucker – Pennsylvania
- Strong – Alabama
- Thompson – Pennsylvania
- Turner – Ohio
- Valadao – California
- Van Orden – Wisconsin
- Wagner – Missouri
- Wenstrup – Ohio
- Womack – Arkansas
Remember these names. Support MAGA candidates who will primary these representatives. They don’t represent us. They represent the UniParty Swamp and the Deep State that controls them.
