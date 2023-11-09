Here Is a List of 70 RINOs Who Just Voted to Reward the Weaponized FBI With a Lavish New $300 Million Building

RINOs love the FBI. The weaponized law enforcement arm of the federal government protects them and the rest of the UniParty Swamp from patriots who may want to expose them. This is why they go after parents at school board meetings. It’s why they ignore most voter fraud cases while focusing on only the rare few that hurt them. And it’s why they put more effort into arresting January 6 grandmothers than child rapists.

It’s not wonder that 70 RINOs voted with the vast majority of Democrats to prevent Congressman Matt Gaetz’s recent budget amendment from passing. What did he want? To keep the FBI from getting a new headquarters.

Here’s what his amendment said:

An amendment numbered 54 printed in Part B of House Report 118-269 to prohibit funds from being used for the acquisition of property for a new Federal Bureau of Investigation headquarters.

As Rogan O’Handley noted on Twitter:

The FBI was caught spying on President Trump The FBI raided Mar a Lago The FBI kills Veterans at their homes in surprise raids The FBI storms the houses of pro-life protestors So what does the GOP do? Give them a new HQ bigger than the Pentagon FBI needs REFORM not rewards

Here are the 70 RINOs who love the FBI enough to reward them for their Deep State actions:

Bacon – Nebraska Barr – Kentucky Bentz – Oregon Bice – Oklahoma Bost – Illinois Buchanan – Florida Buck – Colorado Calvert – California Carey – Ohio Carter – Texas Chavez-DeRemer – Oregon Cole – Oklahoma D’Esposito – New York Diaz-Balart – Florida Duarte – California Edwards – North Carolina Ellzey – Texas Feenstra – Iowa Ferguson – Georgia Fitzpatrick – Pennsylvania Flood – Nebraska Garbarino – New York Gonzales, Tony – Texas González-Colón – Puerto Rico Granger – Texas Graves – Missouri Guthrie – Kentucky Hinson – Iowa Joyce – Ohio Kean – New Jersey Kelly – Pennsylvania Kiley – California Kim – California Kustoff – Tennessee LaHood – Illinois LaLota – New York Lamborn – Colorado Lawler – New York Lee – Florida Letlow – Louisiana Lucas – Oklahoma Luetkemeyer – Missouri Malliotakis – New York McCormick – Georgia McHenry – North Carolina Meuser – Pennsylvania Miller – Ohio Moore – Utah Moylan – Guam Murphy – North Carolina Newhouse – Washington Nunn – Iowa Obernolte – California Rogers – Alabama Rogers – Kentucky Salazar – Florida Scott, Austin – Georgia Sessions – Texas Simpson – Idaho Smith – Missouri Smith – New Jersey Smucker – Pennsylvania Strong – Alabama Thompson – Pennsylvania Turner – Ohio Valadao – California Van Orden – Wisconsin Wagner – Missouri Wenstrup – Ohio Womack – Arkansas

Remember these names. Support MAGA candidates who will primary these representatives. They don’t represent us. They represent the UniParty Swamp and the Deep State that controls them.

