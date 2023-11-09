"High Crimes And Misdemeanors": MTG Slaps Mayorkas With Impeachment Resolution Over Border Crisis

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has filed an impeachment resolution against DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for "high crimes and misdemeanors" over the Biden administration's failure to stop a flood of immigrants from illegally entering the United States.

"Rather than adhering to an oath he took to defend and secure our country and uphold the Constitution when he was sworn in as Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Nicholas Mayorkas has engaged in a pattern of conduct that is incompatible with the laws of the United States..."

MTG's resolution goes on to cite Article II of the Constitution, which requires that "the Executive branch, which today includes the Secretary of Homeland Security, ensure the laws passed by Congress and signed into law by the President are faithfully executed," as well as the Secure Fence Act of 2006, which requires that the Secretary of Homeland Security "maintain operational control over the entire international land and maritime borders of the United States."

"In his willful admittance of border crossers, terrorists, human traffickers, drugs, and other contraband, Alejandro Nicholas Mayorkas has failed to maintain operational control of the border, thereby violating the Secure Fence Act of 2006."

She also cited reports showing that more than 10 million illegal immigrants have entered the United States during Mayorkas' tenure, including "terrorists, human traffickers, drugs, and other contraband."

Watch:

As the Washington Examiner notes, "The 10 million number referenced in the resolution combines 8 million encounters at the southern border with another 1.8 million “gotaways,” or immigrants who managed to evade U.S. border officials and remain in the country to this day. The remaining number of immigrants includes individuals from Iran, Afghanistan, Syria, Egypt, Turkey, and other countries."

She also accuses Mayorkas of failing to stop the flow of fentanyl into the United States via the southern border - noting that Customs and Border Patrol has seized approximately 11,200 pounds of the drug during 2021, and another 14,700 in 2022.

"Over 70,000 Americans died from fentanyl in fiscal year 2022," reads the resolution. "Fentanyl is now the number one killer of Americans between the ages of 18 and 45. Fentanyl kills approximately 300 Americans a day. This is the amount of fentanyl that has been seized at the border, yet 300 Americans are still being killed by fentanyl poisoning every day. The amount of unseized fentanyl has not even been taken into account."

