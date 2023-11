Tlaib Fights Censure With Lies

Facing censure in the House of Representatives over her antisemitism and thinly veiled support for Hamas, the Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Ramallah) is fighting back using a strategy that Islamic spokesmen in the West have frequently favored over the years: she’s lying. This shouldn’t come as any surprise to anyone: in the book that those spokesmen …



Read More...