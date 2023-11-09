US Has ‘No Desire To Decouple from China,’ Yellen Says

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday told Chinese vice premier He Lifeng she wants to have an "open and substantive" discussion on the U.S.-China economic relationship and affirmed that the United States "has no desire to decouple" from the Asian country. The post US Has 'No Desire To Decouple from China,' Yellen Says appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



