BEASTMODE: Fetterman Waves Israeli Flag at Hamas Supporters Getting Arrested Outside Capitol

November 10, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Sen. John Fetterman (D., Pa.) may be a liberal slob, but he has quickly established himself as one of the most reasonable Democrats when it comes to the issue of anti-Semitic genocidal terrorism. Whereas many Democrats and their radical supporters have defended Hamas, the terrorist group that slaughtered more than 1,400 Israelis on October 7, Fetterman has consistently argued (correctly) that Hamas is an evil organization that must be "neutralized." The post BEASTMODE: Fetterman Waves Israeli Flag at Hamas Supporters Getting Arrested Outside Capitol appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...