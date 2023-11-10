Charles III Spotted Wearing Woke Symbol Alongside Remembrance Poppy: ‘The King Has Made an Absolutely Terrible Mistake’

November 10, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A tragic moment in Britain’s past has collided with the woke madness of the contemporary West. They have come together in the person of King Charles III. Thursday on the […] The post Charles III Spotted Wearing Woke Symbol Alongside Remembrance Poppy: 'The King Has Made an Absolutely Terrible Mistake' appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...