Columbia University Suspends Students for Justice in Palestine, Jewish Voice for Peace

November 10, 2023   |   Tags:

Columbia University on Friday suspended its chapters of Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace after both violated school policies around hosting campus events.  The post Columbia University Suspends Students for Justice in Palestine, Jewish Voice for Peace appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x