Columbia University Suspends Students for Justice in Palestine, Jewish Voice for Peace
November 10, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
Columbia University on Friday suspended its chapters of Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace after both violated school policies around hosting campus events. The post Columbia University Suspends Students for Justice in Palestine, Jewish Voice for Peace appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
