First Flight Of B-21 Raider Captured On Video

Two weeks after images posted on Reddit showed a pre-production B-21 Raider stealth bomber taxiing at Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale, California, Bloomberg confirmed Friday morning that the next-generation stealth bomber has taken flight for the first time.

Northrop Grumman Corp.'s B-21 Raider is in flight testing, a step in the test campaign managed by the Air Force Test Center and 412th Test Wing's B-21 Combined Test Force, according to an Air Force spokesperson. -Bloomberg

Here's a video posted on the social media platform X showing the B-21 flying across the sky.

Just in time for the military-industrial complex's next conflict?