First Flight Of B-21 Raider Captured On Video
Tyler Durden Fri, 11/10/2023 - 10:35
Two weeks after images posted on Reddit showed a pre-production B-21 Raider stealth bomber taxiing at Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale, California, Bloomberg confirmed Friday morning that the next-generation stealth bomber has taken flight for the first time.
Northrop Grumman Corp.'s B-21 Raider is in flight testing, a step in the test campaign managed by the Air Force Test Center and 412th Test Wing's B-21 Combined Test Force, according to an Air Force spokesperson. -Bloomberg
Here's a video posted on the social media platform X showing the B-21 flying across the sky.
B-21 RAIDER FIRST FLIGHT 11-10-23 #RAIDER33 #B21Raider pic.twitter.com/3tEKudqDiw— Matt Hartman (@ShorealoneFilms) November 10, 2023
Just in time for the military-industrial complex's next conflict?
