GOP Rep Stefanik Files Ethics Complaint Against Judge Engoron Alleging ‘Bizarre Behavior’ and Anti-Trump ‘Bias’

November 10, 2023   |   Tags:

Rep. Elise Stefanik has filed an official complaint against the judge overseeing the fraud case against former President Donald Trump in New York City, saying that he was incapable of […] The post GOP Rep Stefanik Files Ethics Complaint Against Judge Engoron Alleging 'Bizarre Behavior' and Anti-Trump 'Bias' appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x