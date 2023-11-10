This Democratic Megadonor Warned About Wage Theft. He Also Stole His Employees’ Wages.

November 10, 2023

A Democratic megadonor and Hillary Clinton adviser who warned about the dangers of wage theft was fined over $168,000 for systematically stealing wages from his employees, Washington, D.C., attorney general Brian Schwalb announced Thursday. The post This Democratic Megadonor Warned About Wage Theft. He Also Stole His Employees' Wages. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



